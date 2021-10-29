Music and science family festival bluedot (cap. 21,000), promoted by From The Fields, has partnered with charity The Vegan Society on a podcast series and weekend of events to coincide with COP26 in Glasgow.

The Plate Up! Podcast will include three episodes featuring guests including Moby, environmentalism expert Andrew Simms, food futurologist Dr Morgaine Gaye and Ecotricity founder and Forest Green Rovers FC owner Dale Vince, and host Chris Hawkins (BBC Radio 6 Music).

The partnership will raise awareness of The Vegan Society’s Plate Up For The Planet campaign. It will take over Glasgow’s The Flying Duck on 4-5 November, in addition to an all-day event at St Luke’s on 6 November.

The first event will feature a conversation with celebrity naturalist Chris Packham, a panel featuring Hayden Thorpe (Domino Records) and live performances from artists such as Liz Lawrence and Pleasure Pool. The second event at Plate Up! will be headlined by Ecotricity founder Dale Vince and Fay Milton (Music Declares Emergency/Savages) in conversation, and live performances from Audiobooks, plus a Too Many Man closing party.

The final event will see bluedot and The Vegan Society join UMA Entertainment for an all-day event at St Luke’s, featuring daytime talks from Music Declares Emergency, Tyndall Centre and Citizens’ Climate Lobby. There will also be evening live performances from Aurora, Nick Mulvey and more, and an afterparty from Andy Cato (Groove Armada).

The first episode of the podcast is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts and at discoverthebluedot.com/plateup.