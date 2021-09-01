Bluedot festival (cap. 21,000) promoter From The Fields said its exclusive 2022 UK festival headline performance by Björk will involve a world first audio-visual orchestral show.

The Icelandic star will perform on the closing day of next year’s event, which is due to run from 21-24 July at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jodrell Bank Observatory near Manchester.

Organisers said Björk will be joined by The Hallé Orchestra and will be accompanied by a “projection mapping spectacle” involving video and animated projections on the Lovell Telescope. It will be the first-time audiences at bluedot have seen the dish of the 76-metre wide Lovell Telescope surface transformed into a gigantic digital artwork.

Festival director Ben Robinson said, “After the postponements of the last two summers we wanted to return with something extra special and unique. We spoke to Björk’s team about curating visuals to accompany the show and being the first confirmed artists to project onto the surface of the Lovell Telescope at bluedot festival.”

Limited day tickets and weekend tickets will go on sale on 3 September.