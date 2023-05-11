Kendal Calling has joined the growing ranks of major festivals to have sold out this year, including Glastonbury and Download, on the back of the event seeing its best first-day ticket sales in its 17-year history.

Set in Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Kendal Calling will take place from 27 – 30 July. Among the acts to play the 40,000-capacity festival are Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms.

Superstruct owns 60% of the festival business, while the remaining 40% is owned by Andy Smith and fellow co-founder Ben Robinson – who run event operation From The Fields.

Smith said 10 pairs of tickets have been held back to be raffled for charity with proceeds going to James’ Place; which provides therapy for men in suicidal crisis, and Papyrus UK; which works to prevent young suicide.

Smith said, “These organisations do incredibly important work, and we’re keen to support them in any way we can.”