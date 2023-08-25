Kendal Calling Festival and its attendees together raised a record amount of £55,735 for local charities and organisations this year.

Funds were raised last month at the From the Fields-promoted event through donations, merchandise sales, guest list donations and on-site activations.

The money raised through coffee sales at Tim Burgess’ on-site venue Tim Peaks Diner has gone towards Help Us Help Bands, which will see funds donated to up-and-coming bands. The first donations from the fund have gone to help English Teacher get back on the road after having their equipment stolen and to The Maddocks who played the festival this year to invest in merchandise.

Other charities that benefitted from the fundraising include Hospice At Home, North West Air Ambulance, Alder Hey Children’s Charity and Guide Dogs For The Blind.

Since its inception, Kendal Calling has raised more than £250,000 for various charities. It has helped the advanced pre-hospital care North West Air Ambulance Charity provide for critically ill and injured patients across the North West, along with Alder Hey Children’s Charity provide support for young people in need. The festival has also provided funds for community projects within Cumbria such as Askham’s swimming pool, a children’s playground in Penrith and Brough FC – a local upstart football club.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came to the 2023 festival and to all the incredible volunteers whose support and time makes these donations possible,” said Kendal Calling founder Andy Smith.