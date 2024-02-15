Promoter Vision Nine has successfully had its application to Cornwall Council to increase the capacity of surf and music festival Boardmasters to 58,000 approved.

Vision Nine has previously outlined its ambition to expand the festival from its current 53,000 capacity to 65,000 by 2025.

Following the decision made at a licensing committee hearing in Cornwall, the Superstruct-owned festival’s capacity will be expanded to 58,000 for the 7-11 August edition of the event that will feature acts such as Sam Fender, Chase & Status and Stormzy.

Vision Nine CEO Andrew Topham said, “We’re delighted that Cornwall Council has granted us permission to expand Boardmasters to a new total capacity of 58,000 from this summer. Thank you to Cornwall Council, the residents who took time to provide their valuable feedback and to all of the relevant parties who have supported us on this journey. As always, we will continue our hard work to produce a world-class festival in Cornwall.”