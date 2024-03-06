Tramlines Festival (cap. 40,000) is to pay an annual £10,000 fee towards improvements in Hillsborough Park for the next five years, after torrential rain damaged large parts of the site last summer.

The Superstruct Entertainment-owned festival, which has taken place in Hillsborough Park since 2018, will remain at the council-run park for at least another five years.

As part of the agreement, £10,000 of the annual fee for Tramlines will be used to improve, replace, or install equipment or facilities to advance the park.

Established in 2009, the festival was previously held across multiple venues in the city centre.

Cllr Ian Auckland, chair of the charity trustee sub-committee at Sheffield City Council, said, “Tramlines Festival bring enormous benefits to the city and is enjoyed and celebrated by many.

“However, it is crucial that we protect our parks and it’s great to see that we have revised our licence agreement to reflect this. We want Hillsborough Park to be enjoyed by everyone for many years to come. Whether that is by festivalgoers, or the local people who use the park every other day of the year.

“Importantly the committee made the decision that holding Tramlines supported the park’s charitable objectives.”

This year’s edition of Tramlines will be headlined by Paolo Nutini, Jamie T and Snow Patrol.