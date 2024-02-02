Tramlines (cap. 40,000) and We Out Here (25,000) have been announced as the beneficiaries of fully-funded Safe Hubs provided by Music Support during their 2024 events.

The facilities have been made possible by a partnership between AIF, Music Support and The Christopher Meredith Foundation, with AIF members having been able to apply for a fully-funded Safe Hub set up at the end of last year.

Tramlines and We Out Here were announced as the successful recipients at AIF’s Festival Congress, which took place in Bristol yesterday, 1 February.

Music Support’s Safe Hubs are hosted backstage at music festivals across the country to address particular needs that can arise on tour and specifically in the festival environment. The Hubs provide a safe space for artists and crew to speak confidentially to a fully trained and qualified staff member or volunteer about anything they may be experiencing, or to seek advice about clinical signposting for themselves or others.

Tramlines and We Out Here will be provided with four members of Music Support staff, trained to deal with issues of mental health, first aid, addiction and recovery awareness, and self-care.

In 2023, Music Support carried out an anonymous online wellbeing survey as part of their Safe Hub activity with feedback from both artists and crew. 75% of people claimed to have felt “down or depressed” in the last 12 months with 63% suffering “low self-confidence.” A worrying 18% of respondents said they had “experienced suicidal thoughts”, with 84% saying they felt there wasn’t enough support available in music and live events for people with mental health and/or addiction problems.

The Christopher Meredith Foundation partners with specialist charities and organisations within the music industry delivering services to those facing mental health challenges.

We Out Here founder Joe Barnett said, “We are really excited and truly thankful to have the Music Support Safe Hub join us at We Out Here this year. Giving our artists and crew the support they need on-site – in all senses – is really important to us. This opportunity allows us to grow that offering with an organisation that has some incredible experience and amazing resources to share.”

Tramlines junior event producer Pia Rose Scattergood said, “The Safe Hub will be a valuable asset to Tramlines in 2024, benefitting not only artists and crew who are on the road for months at a time but also those who are taking their first steps in the industry. When you’re navigating the chaos of a busy environment, having a dedicated space where you know you can find support, resources, and a community that cares about your mental and physical health makes all the difference.”