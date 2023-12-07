Music Support, a charity that helps those who work in music and live events affected by mental ill-health and/or addiction, has appointed Joe Hastings as chief executive officer, effective 2 January 2024.

Music Support’s current CEO Eric Mtungwazi will depart after five and a half years in charge.

Also announced by Music Support are several new trustees joining its board, including Chris Difford, Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter and member of Squeeze; Fiona McLeod, director of services at Gamcare; live industry veteran Mark Ward; Shamal Kumal, communications, employee engagement and ED&I specialist; and tour manager Suzi Green.

Hastings joins as CEO with a background working in a range of roles including as a composer, in addiction services and for the charities Help Musicians and Music Minds Matter,

Prior to joining Music Support, Hastings headed up charity Music Minds Matter, where he led on the development of services including a support line and counselling service, support groups, self-care sessions and ‘Music Minds Matter Explore’ – a selection of professional online resources and guidance.

Hastings said, “I am thrilled to be joining Music Support and look forward to contributing to the organisation’s growth and working with an incredibly talented and passionate team to further the crucial and positive impact that they have on the lives of those working in music and live events.”

Music Support co-founder Matt Thomas said, “Joe joins Music Support with the most amazing wealth of experience, at a really exciting time for the charity which sees our already formidable team delivering a bigger variety of services to more beneficiaries than ever. We are entering a period of growth and development, and I couldn’t be happier that Joe will oversee it. And what’s more – he’s a truly wonderful human being.

“It’s with huge sadness that we say goodbye to Eric Mtungwazi, another superhuman who could not have primed things better for Joe’s arrival – we thank him for his incredible service and wish him nothing but the best for the future as he leaves to pursue a career in psychotherapy. Our loss is psychotherapy’s gain.”