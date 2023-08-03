Following the record-breaking BikeFest in Spain earlier this year, the #WeMakeEvents fundraising bike ride will return to London this September to raise money for industry charities Backup Tech, Music Support and Stagehand.

Since being founded by PLASA and Backup seven years ago, BikeFest has grown into a popular industry event, taking place in Spain and the UK each year in the lead up to ISE in Barcelona and PLASA Show in London respectively.

Each BikeFest event raises thousands for industry charities, with BikeFest Spain 2023 raising £50,000, helping industry professionals suffering with ill health or financial hardship.

The upcoming London edition will see cyclists travel up to 80 miles on 2 September, in time for PLASA Show at Olympia London from 3-5 September.

Backup Tech chair Piers Shepperd said, “This year has seen a huge increase in the number of live event crew and backstage technicians needing support from Backup – your pedalling will make a real and lasting difference to the people who most need help.”

Continuing with the tradition, BikeFest London will be split into teams according to ability: the ‘Racing Snakes’ will traverse the entire 80-mile route over Surrey Hills, while ‘Slugs’ will cover 40 miles along a less challenging route. New for this year is an even easier ride which travels 20 miles up Thames Path.

PLASA managing director Peter Heath said, “BikeFest is a fantastic community event, truly for the people by the people. And we’ve ensured that BikeFest is accessible for all abilities, so I hope to see many new recruits this year who may be new to cycling, even if it’s just a hobby. The most important thing, of course, is that we raise as much money as possible for Backup Tech, Music Support and Stagehand, who in turn support our colleagues in need.”