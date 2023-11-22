The naming right partners behind ASM Global’s Avicii Arena (cap. 16,000) in Stockholm has unveiled a new initiative, Break The Silence, to raise awareness around young people’s mental health.

On 23 November, a new store inside the arena will open, which will sell exclusive items to customers by getting them to “pay with their emotions”.

The Avicii Arena was established in May 2021 through a collaboration between the Tim Bergling Foundation, Trygg-Hansa, BAUHAUS, and ASM Global.

Inside the Break The Silence store, customers will find exclusive items, including a new cap designed by artist ANJI. To purchase the cap, customers can scan a QR code and answer a few questions focused around their emotional state in that moment. From there, a digital receipt will be sent and the limited-edition cap can be collected.

During the opening of the store in Avicii Arena, licensed psychologists and counsellors will be on-site for those seeking assistance. Following the November 23 opening, the store will be accessible to visitors during event-nights at Avicii Arena.

Tim Bergling Foundation project manager Alexandra Björnsson said, “This in-venue-store is truly the first of its kind, and we hope it contributes to breaking the stigma around discussing emotions. Simultaneously, it’s crucial to focus 100% on the young here and be willing to really listen and support. Through this initiative, we aim to create an inclusive atmosphere where discussing emotions and mental health is natural, offering young people the tools they need to thrive.”

The store opening marks the beginning of a string of activity from the initiative, focused on openness and breaking the stigma around discussing emotions, to prevent young people from experiencing mental health issues and ensuring they receive the necessary support.

Alexandra Björnsson said, “Learning to express and manage emotions helps children and young people feel better. Research indicates that the ability to communicate feelings, coupled with positive relationships with adults, is among the most critical protective factors in life against issues like depression and suicide. If you early on learn to articulate emotions it can provide a solid shield for the future.”