We Out Here Festival (WOH) has announced an open call for the next generation of grassroots music promoters to get involved in its newly launched FutureFoundations mentoring initiative.

Fifteen participants will be chosen to take part in the Arts Council England-supported project for emerging promoters, with a focus on engaging those currently underrepresented in the industry.

A spokesperson for the 25,000-capacity We Out Here festival said the event was launching FutureFoundations in response to the difficulties facing the grassroots music sector: “Grassroots promoters are at the foundation of the scene, often taking personal and financial risks to platform future talent pipelines, many of which end up on festival stages such as ours. Facing greater economic risks, it’s all the harder for new, diverse talent to break through. We’ve developed this project in consultation with some emerging grassroots promoters we greatly admire, hearing what they need in support to take their brands to the next level. We’re delighted to have secured funding from the Arts Council to make this plan a reality.”

WOH founders Gilles Peterson (Worldwide Festival) and Noah Ball (Outlook, Dimensions, Cross the Tracks) have worked with up-and-coming brands no_one, Selextorhood, and Brakery, to shape the programme. It will provide mentorship opportunities and training on issues such as accessibility with Attitude Is Everything and a focus on Safer Spaces with Good Night Out.

FutureFoundations will debut at We Out Here Festival on 15-18 August, where selected participants will be hosted for a programme of developmental activities. Travel, accommodation, food, and drink will be provided.

Promoters will be presented with industry-focused workshops, panels, and masterclasses in the festival’s new back-of-house industry area branded Behind Our Scenes, which is supported by Red Bull. The area will also host more than 200 industry leaders from the world of grassroots music, who will engage with the participants through networking sessions. Each promoter will also be matched with a mentor to guide them through the programme.

FutureFoundations will host six monthly workshops or training sessions following the festival. The participants will vote on each session’s topic, choosing from fields such as finance, brand partnerships, ticket operators, funding applications, marketing, and more.

Applications are open and can be completed here, before the deadline of 23:59 on 25 July.