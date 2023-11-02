Bristol’s Love Saves the Day Festival (cap. 30,000), promoted by Team Love, has achieved Silver in accessibility charity’s Attitude is Everything’s (AIE) Live Events Access Charter.

The Live Events Access Charter for 2023-2025 has set out the industry standard for improving disability equality in all aspects of live events.

Among the accessibility measures at Love Saves the Day include a Personal Assistant ticket offered to any festival-goer who has a disability, along with viewing platform access, accessible parking, accessible toilets, lowered bar access and use of a sensory calm space provided by Diverse UK.

Bristol’s biggest music festival also provides zoomable access maps and running orders on its website, large print programmes and a list of all British Sign Language (BSL) interpreted performances if they have been requested.

Love Saves the Day festival director Tom Paine said, “We’ve done our research into what constitutes best practice and we always welcome feedback from genuine experiences. We offer ‘mystery shopper’ tickets to disabled people to provide insight on where the festival meets their needs and where improvements can be made.

“Our Accessibility Team recruits team members with their own accessibility needs, to help us create a more diverse team and aid in improving our offering. There’s always more that can be done, but achieving the Silver Level certification is a fantastic way for people to know that we want to create an inclusive space where everyone is welcome.”