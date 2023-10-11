A Greener Future (AGF) has announced that Team Love’s 50,000-capacity Bristol festival Love Saves the Day (LSTD) is now certified as a ‘AGF Commended’.

Bristol’s largest music festival, now in its second year at Ashton Court, plans to cut its environmental impact by 50% by 2025.

AGF said the certification signifies a “well-managed, environmentally aware festival going beyond expectation to make positive change”.

Last year Team Love launched a sustainability campaign for LSTD, banning single-use plastic and glitter as part of AIF’s Drastic on Plastic campaign, as well as introducing compost toilets, women’s urinals PEEQUAL and eco-travel options. It also partnered with Music Declares Emergency on the No Music on a Dead Planet pledge.

AGF has also announced that Northamptonshire campervan festival Camp Quirky is now certified as ‘Greener Festival 2023 Improvers’. AGF assessors said they were impressed with the event’s investment in renewable energy.