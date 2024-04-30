Renowned Hacienda DJ Graeme Park is to curate a new three day house music festival at Sheffield’s SteelYard Kelham.

The mixed-use indoor/outdoor shipping container park will host the Blueprint Festival from 28-30 June. The promised transformation of SteelYard Kelham into an “immersive tropical wonderland” will be undertaken by immersive decor specialists Visual Architects.

The event, which will be promoted in house by the team at Steelyard Kelham, is set to include Park, Greg Wilson, Todd Terry, Norman Jay MBE and Fat Tony.

Sound and lighting for the 2,500-capacity event will be handled by Arc Audio and Sheffield Audio Hire. Weekend tickets for the event are priced £55.