Method, an Access All Areas Award winning production company whose festival clients include Tramlines (cap. 40,000), Truck (30,000), South Facing (10,000) and GALA (6,000), has gained B Corp certification.

The certification is only awarded to businesses committed to driving positive social and environmental change, and that meet rigorous standards. Only 1,900 UK companies have achieved the certification.

Method co-founder and director Will Holdoway said the certification validates the London-based company’s investment in sustainability and social practices: “We’ve been reinvesting significant revenue in green initiatives since day one, but more than an accolade, B Corp certification is a milestone that cements our unwavering commitment towards a positive future and commitment to maintain these values while we grow.”

He said Method’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its internal operations to the events it produces and has included client-focused initiatives such as transitioning to 100% greener fuel sources and zero waste to landfill.

Tramlines director Matt Harrap said, “It is great to work with a team who are alongside our values of positive social change. Our ongoing work to develop Tramlines Trust and further initiatives including this year’s Music Support Safe Hub underscore our commitment to empowering social change and supporting local communities.”

GALA head of production Laura Hemmings also applauded Method’s achievement. She said, “As an organisation committed to social and environmental responsibility, we value partners who share these standards. At GALA we’re heavily invested in the constant innovation around social and environmental impact, as well as a commitment to transparency and accountability as shown in our reporting.”

Method said it will continue to review and improve internal policies while also consolidating its commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact.