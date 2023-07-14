Ahead of this month’s sell-out Kendal Calling Festival (cap. 40,000), organisers have revealed the latest additions to its sustainability programme – including a new game designed to raise awareness of the impact of leaving tents and litter behind.

The new game, Flappy Tent, which can be played on mobile or computer, has been developed after 284 tents were left behind at last year’s Kendal Calling – a 91.4% decrease compared to 2019. Organisers will give the first person to get a score of 50,000 on the game a £200 bar tab to spend at the festival.

The first year of the festival’s sustainability campaign ‘Leave Nothing But Memories’ generated positive results in 2022 with 98.02% of tents taken home.

According to its organisers, Kendal Calling has the largest sustainability department seen at a UK festival this summer. The festival will have more than 20 members of staff focused on studying and supporting the behavioural change in audience, sponsors and traders across the weekend.

Superstruct owns 60% of the Kendal Calling business, while the remaining 40% is owned by Andy Smith and fellow co-founder Ben Robinson – who run event operation From The Fields.

Kendal Calling co-founder Andy Smith said, “Last year our fantastic audience really took to heart our appeal to leave Lowther Deer Park like we found it. A staggering 91.4% reduction in abandoned tents was quite something to behold, but we don’t want to rest on our laurels. Together with our friends in Japan Takekiyo and Hiroaki San (who manage the band Taffy) we’ve developed Flappy Tent. Foremost it’s a reminder of what happens to rubbish once it’s out of your eyesight, but it’s also an opportunity to win a weekend’s free beer at the festival – what’s not to love? My highest score is 31,000 – best of luck.”

Kendal Calling will take place from 27-30 July at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District. The lineup includes Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms.

Kendal Calling’s sustainability pledge can be signed here. The Flappy Tent game can be played here.