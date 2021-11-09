Lord Sebastian Coe KBE is among a range of senior sports and live events professionals to speak at online conference Host City 2021 on 7-8 December.



Under the banner ‘Refresh, Regenerate and Reconnect’, the free-to-access conference will take place via an AI-enabled digital platform and feature speakers including World Athletics president and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Lord Coe who will give a keynote address on the successful hosting of Tokyo 2020 and future trends in major events.

Other scheduled speakers include VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE, Glasgow Life chief executive Bridget McConnell CBE and IOC honorary member Sir Craig Reedie KBE.

Also speaking at the conference is Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games CEO Etienne Thobois (pictured), who will present a keynote presentation on sustainability at the Games.

His counterpart at Milano Cortina 2026, chief executive Vincenzo Novari will provide a keynote update on preparations for the Winter Olympic Games. IOC Member and Rugby Europe president Octavian Morariu will offer an insight into the process of engaging with future Olympic hosts.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir will also provide a keynote address on Birmingham 2022.

Host City 2021 will also feature Q&A sessions with other IOC board members on issues such as the pandemic, diversity and prejudice.

Away from sports events, a discussion entitled The Return of Live Audiences, Travel and Tourism will take place with DF Concerts CEO Geoff Ellis, Edinburgh International Festival executive director Francesca Hegyi OBE and New Zealand Major Events manager Susan Sawbridge.

Culture Creativity Place chief executive Andrew Dixon will chair a workshop on Cities of Culture – Changing Places Forever with Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy, University of Warwick Cultural Partnerships academic director Prof. Jonothan Neelands and Dandelion creative director Angus Farquhar.

VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE said, “As we continue to navigate the return of events in this new normal, the conference is great opportunity for the global events industry to come together and learn from one another while also looking ahead to what the future holds for major events under the theme of ‘refresh, regenerate and reconnect’.

Glasgow Life chief executive Dr Bridget McConnell CBE said, “As one of the world’s leading host cities for festivals and major events, Glasgow has keenly felt the impact of Covid-19. As we begin to recover and rebuild from the pandemic, we know this event will be a key milestone for many of our colleagues across the world, and seeing how well last year’s Host City event was delivered on a digital platform was hugely encouraging and the global feedback was fantastic.”

Paris 2024 Organising Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games CEO Etienne Thobois said, “In a world of rapid changes and high expectations from citizens, we must succeed in organising an event that is both spectacular and sustainable, that monitor its impact while leaving a positive legacy on society. To achieve this, at Paris 2024, we have one watchword: creativity.”

Host City 2021 is delivered with supporting partners EventScotland, Glasgow Life and Glasgow Convention Bureau.