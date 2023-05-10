SweetSpot Group, organisers of the Tour of Britain (pictured) and Women’s Tour professional races, has been appointed by the local organising committee for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland as the event planning and delivery partner for the road races at the event.

The company will be responsible for the delivery of the remote starts in Edinburgh and Loch Lomond, the routes into Glasgow, and the competitive management of the road race field of play during the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships.

The production company was awarded the contract following a competitive tender, having delivered 185 days of road race events for UCI.

SweetSpot CEO Hugh Roberts said, “We are thrilled to have been appointed to be a part of the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships this year and honoured to have been selected to deliver these prestigious events.”

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will create cycling history by combining 13 existing UCI World Championships into one overarching event across 11 days of competition for the first time.

The forthcoming issue of Access All Areas will feature an in-depth interview with UCI Cycling World Championships chair and VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush OBE about the development, planning and delivery of the event.