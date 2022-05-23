A £1m Community Cycling Fund has been set up by EventScotland to support sustainable cycling projects and events in the country over the next two years.

The fund is to made up of two funding stands. The events strand, administered by EventScotland, will award up to £160,000 per year for events and festivals, while the development strand will be administered by sportscotland with up to £350,000 per year invested directly to local authorities.

The fund is part of a campaign to focus on the benefits of cycling in 2023 as Glasgow gears up to host next year’s Championships. It will engage local communities by creating a platform to encourage cycling with a focus on underrepresented groups.

Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for the events strand are currently being accepted by EventScotland, with applicants able to apply for awards between £5,000 and £15,000 for events taking place from 1 August to 31 March.

Head of EventScotland Robbie Clyde said, “The Community Cycling Fund will offer everyone the chance to experience the joy riding a bike can bring to their everyday lives in a fun and safe environment while also creating a lasting benefit from the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.”