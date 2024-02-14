AEG-owned ticketer AXS has appointment former Ticketmaster exec Justin Burleigh as chief product officer.

AXS said Burleigh will lead global platform innovation to further the company’s capabilities across the industry. He will report directly to AXS CEO Bryan Perez.

“Now, more than ever, AXS has an incredible opportunity to leverage technology and personalisation in ways that transform the fan experience and drive growth,” said Burleigh. “AXS has created a platform that puts the fan at the centre of the experience. I look forward to joining this talented team as we deliver technology-enabled, scalable solutions that make the fan experience second to none, while delivering incredible capabilities to our clients.”

Added Perez, “Justin is a creative leader with unparalleled experience in driving e-commerce product innovation at scale. His ability to disrupt established industries and guide them into new stages of growth is a perfect fit for the direction of AXS.”

Prior to joining AXS, Burleigh served as chief digital and product officer at Progress Residential, prior to which he was chief product officer for Ticketmaster.