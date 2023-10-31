AEG-owned ticketing company AXS UK (AXS) has been announced as the ticketing partner for the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks.

The deal sees AXS, which already provides ticketing operations for London outdoor events BST Hyde Park and All Points East, appointed to manage all ticket fulfilment and scanning operations for the fireworks.

The event will see more than 100,000 ticket-holders gather opposite the London Eye on the banks of the River Thames to welcome in the new year.

AXS managing director Chris Lipscomb said, “The event is a massive calling card for tourism and entertainment in London and highlights the UK’s cultural achievements on the international stage. At AXS we pride ourselves on delivering world class ticketing solutions to some of the best known names in the global events industry, so to be able to work in collaboration with an event as prestigious as the New Year’s Eve celebrations is a great privilege.”