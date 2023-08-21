A crowd of 12,500 fans attended All Points East’s screening of the Women’s World Cup Final between England and Spain.

The screening was part of the AEG Presents festival’s free community-led midweek programme, In the NBHD, in collaboration with Tower Hamlets Council and the Mayor of London.

The final, which saw Spain win 1-0 in Sydney, was screened on 20 August at East London’s Victoria Park, on the festival’s East Stage.

Following the match, In The NBHD continued with free activities throughout the day covering wellness, music and family friendly crafts.

The screening came two days after Stormzy headlined the 40,000-capacity festival as part of his own curated This is What We Mean Day. The show, which was aired on Channel 4 on Sunday night, was the rapper’s only UK show this year.

With production handled by LS Events, All Points East returned for its fifth edition with a lineup including Stormzy (18 August), APE presents Field Day (19 August), The Strokes (25 August), Jungle and special guest Erykah Badu (26 August), Dermot Kennedy (27 August) and HAIM (28 August) and In the NBHD (20-23 August).

AEG Presents CEO of European Festivals Jim King said, “What an unbelievable moment for us all to share our generation’s greatest sporting moment at this special live screening in Victoria Park.

“Win or lose, the Lionesses have been amazing and have done so much to promote all that is positive about sport.”