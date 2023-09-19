AEG-owned ticketing company AXS has partnered with Satisfi Labs to launch a generative AI-enhanced chat feature.

AXS has deployed the AI chatbot in its North America, Europe and Australia markets, powered by Satisfi’s patent pending Context Large Language Model (LLM) Response System.

The feature will immediately answer questions such as ‘How do I transfer my tickets?’ or ‘Can I sell my tickets?’. AXS said it has seen a reduction in customer service wait times and increased satisfaction since implementing the system.

AXS CEO Tom Andrus said, “Quickly resolving inquiries, particularly during major event on-sales, is critical to the overall fan experience. For three years, Satisfi Labs has helped us quickly and easily service our customers and address their inquiries.”

Satisfi Labs CEO Don White said, “Ticket service providers like AXS are embracing the current moment and the technology that will allow them to take the customer experience to new heights, understanding the positive impact that it has on both the customer and the provider.”