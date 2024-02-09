AEG Global Partnerships has secured new partnerships with IG Group, Bacardi and Volvo at its live events venues in Japan and Thailand.

AEG said the deals will provide a new way to engage with hard-to-reach audience groups in the Asia Pacific region.

IG Group has taken the naming rights for the new 17,000-seat arena that is currently under construction in Nagoya Japan, which will now be known as the IG Arena.

The 10-year deal between IG Group, the Aichi International Arena Company and AEG Global Partnerships is one of the largest-ever naming rights agreements in the APAC region. It marks the second naming rights agreement in the region in less than 12 months, the first being UOB Live, which was signed in August 2023.

Bacardi and Volvo have also signed deals to become the first founding partners at UOB Live, Bangkok’s new 6,000-capacity live entertainment venue.

Over the past 12 months, AEG Global Partnerships has signed new agreements across Japan, China, Thailand and Singapore worth $100 million. Further new AEG venues are already under construction in Osaka, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, and AEG Global Partnerships poised to extend further naming rights and sponsorship agreements.

AEG Global Partnerships VP – Asia-Pacific, Matthew Zweck, said, “IG Group, Bacardi and Volvo are all world leaders in their respective industries, and their commitment to excellence matches our own. Together, we will be able to enhance fans’ world-class experiences at our state-of-the-art venues, while offering opportunities for brands to excite, engage and reward both existing and prospective customers.”

AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels said, “The live entertainment industry in the APAC region is going from strength to strength and, as part of AEG, we can offer unrivalled naming rights and venue partnership opportunities at some of the best venues in the world. We are constantly reimagining partnerships, creating bespoke, integrated strategies designed to meet brands’ objectives, while enhancing fans’ experiences at some of the world’s leading venues.”