AEG Europe and Uber have announced a new long-term partnership that will see the global brand take the naming rights for AEG Europe’s two Berlin live entertainment venues.

From 22 March, the venues will be renamed the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall, alongside the surrounding entertainment district, attracting eight million guests annually, which will take the name Uber Platz.

Attracting 1.5 million visitors a year, the newly-named Uber Arena was recently ranked the second highest-grossing arena in the world (capacity 10-15k). The new partnership will mark 10 years of Uber’s presence in Germany.

AEG Europe’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz will continue, with the brand staying on board as a partner of the Uber Arena in a more general capacity.

AEG Global Partnerships executive vice president Paul Samuels said, “In Uber we have gained an innovative, globally renowned brand, who like AEG Europe, are passionate about creating a best-in-class customer journey and guest experience. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Uber and look forward to opening the doors of the Uber Arena and Uber Eats Music Hall for the first time in an official capacity on 22 March, yet also extend our appreciation to Mercedes-Benz and Verti, whom Uber succeeds as naming rights partner, for their collaboration over the past eight and six years respectively.”