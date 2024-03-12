The AEG Presents-managed Wolverhampton venue formerly known as The Halls Wolverhampton has been rebranded University of Wolverhampton at The Halls.

Having secured a five-year naming rights deal with the University of Wolverhampton, AEG Global Partnerships said the partnership will result in benefits for students and staff including access to a 24-hour pre-sale period for shows at the venue and a student development programme. The venue will also host the University of Wolverhampton’s graduation ceremonies from March 2024 onwards.

The Halls consists of the 3,404-capacity The Civic and The Wulfrun (cap. 1,289). Following a multi-million-pound regeneration project of the Grade II listed space funded by City of Wolverhampton Council, the facility was opened in May last year with a show by Blur. Forthcoming shows include Liam Gallagher & John Squire, OMD, Johnny Marr, Tate McRae and Mitski.

As part of the deal, the University of Wolverhampton will also gain the right to name and brand the VIP North Bar in the Civic Hall, along with access to the temporary activation spaces within the venue.

AEG Europe VP Global Partnerships Will Dowdy said “Recognising and respecting the role this iconic venue has played in the local community for more than 85 years is incredibly important to us – and we knew working with the right partner was vital. The University of Wolverhampton is a stalwart of the area, and we share the ambition to support the regeneration and growth of the city and provide opportunities for the people who live and work in the region.”

University of Wolverhampton vice chancellor professor Ebrahim Adia said the oartnership would help to further enrich the cultural and economic landscape of Wolverhampton and its night-time economy: “This partnership is a show of commitment to enhancing the experiences of our students and staff and to our role as a civic university.”