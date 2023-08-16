AEG Global Partnerships said it has completed its first naming rights deal since expanding into Asia-Pacific in October 2022, with international bank UOB signing up as naming rights partner for new Bangkok venue UOB LIVE.

AEG’s sponsorship division brokered the agreement for the new 6,000-capacity Thai venue, which is expected to open in February next year and host live performances, major sporting events and concerts by local and international artists.

The deal is the latest move by AEG as part of an expansion programme in the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on seeking strategic brand partners for the company’s new, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose arena projects in Nagoya and Osaka in Japan, and a new 20,000-seat arena in Seoul, Korea.

AEG Global Partnerships VP Asia-Pacific Matthew Zweck said, “UOB is leading the way by taking on the naming rights to one of AEG’s new portfolio of world-class live entertainment venues across the APAC region. The partnership marks the first of its kind in Thailand, associating UOB’s name with Bangkok’s premier live entertainment venue, and providing the company with opportunities to build deeper relationships with its customers.”

AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels said, “With new venues scheduled to open across Thailand, South Korea and Japan in the next couple of years, more brands will be able to take advantage of the immense value that naming rights and venue partnerships can add for their businesses and their customers.”