AEG Presents has announced the June 2023 opening of the newly named live music venue The Halls Wolverhampton, in partnership with the City of Wolverhampton Council.

AEG Presents will take over the new 3,404-capacity venue The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton and The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton (cap. 1,289) on 21 November, following a multi-million-pound refurbishment programme.

With final construction work on the Grade II listed space now complete, AEG Presents will lead on internal renovations to the front of house bars, kitchen, sound and lights systems.

AEG said the venue will include an increased number of bars, expanded and revamped toilet facilities, lift access for those viewing from the new balcony level, better access arrangements for disabled visitors, a greater number of accessible viewing points and the installation of a new air handling system.

AEG Presents will be supported by ASM Global, which will deliver services such as sales, marketing, food and beverage. The official ticketing partner for the venue will be AEG-owned AXS.

The venue is expected to boost the local economy by more than £10m per annum. An exclusive preview of the venue will be held by the City of Wolverhampton Council in December 2022 and test events are due to take place in Spring 2023.

AEG Presents UK CEO Steve Homer said, “Having hosted artists from The Clash, Bowie and Nirvana to the Manic Street Preachers and Morrissey who debuted his first solo performance post The Smiths at The Halls, it’s incredible to be able to bring an iconic venue back to life and as a local lad, this is all the more special.

“I saw The Clash perform here in 1978 and it was an event that forever cemented my love of music. We can’t wait to open the doors of The Halls Wolverhampton and bring the world’s best artists to the West Midlands stage.”

City of Wolverhampton Council leader Cllr Ian Brookfield said, “A beloved part of our city for multiple generations, it was vital for us to bring on the right partner – a partner that understands and respects the role The Halls play in the hearts of Wolverhampton citizens. We’re thrilled to be working with AEG Presents on this, who understand the venue’s rich heritage and share our vision of reimagining an iconic institution that will continue to bring joy to the lives of locals for years to come, helping shape our city centre, creating jobs and boosting local businesses.”

Pictured: CGI of how The Halls Wolverhampton will look