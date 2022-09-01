Venue management giant ASM Global has announced a long-term partnership with Fuze Technology Inc (chargeFUZE) to offer mobile charging to attendees at its venues.

As the official charging provider of ASM Global venues, chargeFUZE’s charging network will enable attendees to charge any device from their seats.

The portable chargers will be made available for rental via a QR code scan. When finished, attendees can return the charger to any of the chargeFUZE kiosk locations throughout the venue.

The technology is currently being rolled out across several ASM Global venues in the US, including Allegiant Stadium, Oakland Arena, U.S. Bank Stadium, RingCentral Coliseum, Gila River Arena and Mechanics Bank Arena. Installations will continue throughout ASM Global’s venue portfolio in the US and Europe.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “ChargeFUZE will untether our fans from antiquated charging stations, ensuring they don’t miss any of the action while keeping their devices fully charged.”

ChargeFUZE co-founder Ryan Levy said, “We believe that in today’s digital world, individuals should always be enabled by their devices to experience and share all that’s available. We are thrilled to partner with ASM Global, further accelerating our growth as we will reach over 20,000 events and 100+ million fans who pass through ASM Global’s doors every year.”

ChargeFUZE co-founder Brandon Afari said, “We are excited for what’s to come, both on a domestic and international level; and we look forward to the impact we will have across ASM’s portfolio around the world.”