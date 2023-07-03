Mobile ticketing and live event discovery service DICE has introduced a feature which facilitates group bookings and aims to make it easier for friends to organise shows together.

The new feature, Groups, has been developed by DICE’s product team in response to user behaviour trends on the platform and recent data.

According to a recent DICE survey of more than 1,000 fans globally, 95% of fans who have gone out less since the pandemic would like to attend more events now, but 28% of those fans cite not having anyone to attend with. Additionally, a Facebook IQ study conducted in 2020 showed that 15% of people polled actually missed an event within the year because they had no one to go with.

DICE users have the option to create a group from their profile or when saving an event. Once friends have joined via the invite link, group members can collectively vote on events they want to attend and see who else is interested. Fans will be notified of group updates, including when people have bought tickets.

DICE president Russ Tannen said, “We’ve all made unforgettable shared memories and found our communities at shows—it shouldn’t feel like work to arrange your next night out. DICE’s mission from day one has been to get people out more. We’re proud to constantly innovate with fan-first features like Groups that make it easier than ever to enjoy live shows with your friends.”

DICE senior product manager Sabrina Cohan said, “Seeing my favourite musicians and DJs play is taken to a whole other level when the experience is shared with friends, so I’m excited that Groups is out in the world to help people lock in their plans with a lot less hassle.”