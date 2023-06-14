Ticketing and live events discovery platform DICE has been named as the primary ticketing partner for Project House, a new 1,000-capacity cultural concept and venue opening in Leeds this summer.

The venue will open in mid-July as Leeds celebrates its Year of Culture 2023. Project House’s multi-use events space will host a programme of music, exhibitions, vintage, food and record markets, conferences and parties.

Project House is the brainchild of several Leeds-based promoters and venue owners, including Nathan Clark from Brudenell Social Club, Tom Brown and Sam Barratt from Welcome Skate Store, Ash Kollakowski and Simon Stevens from Belgrave Music Hall, and Ben Lewis from the independent cultural programmers Super Friendz.

The venue’s line-up of events includes the Project House Launch Party featuring Kamaal Williams (15 July), British indie-rock group Bombay Bicycle Club (26 July), jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia (28 July), and Canadian jazz outfit BADBADNOTGOOD (28 Aug).

The multi-year partnership with Project House follows several venue signings for DICE in recent months, including Alexandra Palace, its largest independent venue partner to date in the UK and Outernet, the biggest live events venue to be built in the centre of London since the 1940s and Manchester’s New Century. It also expanded into Scotland and Liverpool earlier this year.

DICE head of music partnerships Lewis Wilde said, “Growing up next door in Bradford, Leeds and its culture has a special place in my heart. The team behind Project House has been instrumental in developing the city’s live music scene, so seeing them come together on this new space is amazing. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with them to launch Project House as one of Leeds’ biggest new venues with a string of amazing shows already in store.”

The Project House team said, “We’ve been working on this concept for over five years now but finding a suitable home for the project hasn’t been straightforward. Although this is the first time the group have worked on a project together, personal relationships within the group stretch back over 25 years so it’s been a lot of fun.”