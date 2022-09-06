Mobile ticketing and event discovery service DICE has become the primary ticketing partner for Manchester’s redeveloped live music venue New Century (cap. 1,000).

The venue, which is set to re-open later this year following a £10m renovation, has been transformed into a three-floor creative hub housing a live events venue, independent street food kitchen and creative college.

The Grade II listed building was first opened as a venue in the 1960s and went on to host performances from artists such as Tina Turner, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and the Bee Gees.

Manchester promoter Now Wave will oversee the programming for the venue. Shows listed on the DICE app include Toro Y Moi, Ben Böhmer, IDLEWILD, Stereolab and Deptford Northern Soul Club, with a full programme soon to be announced.

The partnership builds on DICE’s roster of Manchester venues ticketed on the platform, which includes more than 40 venues across the city.

The dBs Institute, located in the basement of New Century, will open its doors to students seeking education in the creative industries. A food hall, New Century Kitchen, opened in August.

DICE VP of content (Europe) Amy Oldham said, “Manchester’s music scene is legendary, with New Century having such a critical role in its cultural past. We’re excited for DICE to be a part of the venue reopening its doors, allowing fans to trust the ticketing experience they’ll have and fans to connect to the diverse range of talent New Century have lined up.”