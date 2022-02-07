Manchester’s New Century Hall is to return this summer as an 800+ capacity music venue following a £10m transformation.

The venue, located between Victoria Station and Shudehill in Manchester’s NOMA neighbourhood, will be home to a live music, performance and events space, independent kitchens and a creative college. It is described as a multipurpose event space for emerging talent and global touring artists, as well as a venue for comedy, performance, conferences and community events.

Once home to a dance hall, and owned by The Co-op group, the building was a conference and exhibitions centre and a venue by night. It previously hosted club nights in the 1980s and live shows by acts such as Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, The Bee Gees and Tina Turner in the 1960s and 1970s.

The venue’s original sprung dance floor, wood panelled walls and disco ceiling will feature as part of the transformation. On the ground floor the New Century Kitchen will seat up to 300 people, featuring five independent food operators, alongside a central bar and an entertainment space that will operate as a social hub from morning through to night.

The basement will be home to Access Creative College, which counts Ed Sheeran as one of its alumni and a patron. With a music, games and media college already in Manchester on Oxford Road, New Century will be home to the college’s third site in the city with degree-level courses in music, games and computing delivered by educational provider, DBS Institute.