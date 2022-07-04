Mobile ticketing service DICE has been named the primary ticketing partner for the two entertainment venues at the new £1bn multi-media entertainment complex Outernet London.

Located near Tottenham Court Road station, Outernet consists of 2,000-capacity live events venue HERE at Outernet and renovated former 12 Bar Club on Demark Street, The Lower Third.

The venues, set to open later this year, will host a programme consisting of live music, dance, comedy and immersive theatre. As well sold outs shows from Annie Mac and Sam Ryder, other events on the DICE app for HERE at Outernet include gigs by Alfie Templeman and Miraa May.

DICE global head of music Andrew Foggin said, “Outernet is set to completely transform live events in central London, an area that once played host to the biggest names in British music.

“Together, we want to help fans enjoy a live experience like no other, leveraging our technology and platform to discover new artists and events at Outernet.”

Outernet Live operating partner Karrie Goldberg said, “[DICE’s] commitment to delivering the best possible experience for fans and disrupting the live ticketing business aligns with our own values, and we are excited to have their support on our exciting programme of events at the two new venues.”