Green Light Development founders Robert Butters and Karrie Goldberg are to manage the new 2,000-capacity venue within the Outernet London multi-media entertainment complex located in the Denmark Street area.

The venue, which has been branded Outernet Live, is expected to open this summer. Butters and Goldberg have begun taking artist bookings for the venue and the revamped former 12 Bar Club, which is located within the same complex and has a 350 capacity.

Outernet Live, the largest purpose built entertainment venue built in central London since the 1940s, will sit beneath The Now Building – the open public space featuring 23,000sq foot of floor to ceiling 16K screens.

Prior to Green Light, Butters was the CFO and VP for business development for the Really Useful Group and SVP of business development for SFX, which later became Live Nation.

The founder and CEO of venue and talent booking agency The Kagency, Goldberg’s extensive live industry experience includes programming and managing venues and working with acts including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Brian Eno and Beyoncé.

The duo have assembled a management team that includes Tristan Hoffman as COO, former Live Nation director of live events and BluesFest London director Leo Green as artistic director, and Octavia Harwood as operations manager. Harwood’s previous roles include head of venue management at The O2 arena. Shannon Tebay will be Outernet Live’s beverage director.

Outernet Global CEO & president Philip O’Ferrall said, “It is absolutely vital that artists and fans have a place to go in the centre of our city to perform and enjoy live music and we will welcome many other types of events to our venue as well. When you factor in the incredible things we can do with the Outernet screens we move to another level and our offering is something that really can’t be found anywhere else in the world. We love the history of Denmark Street and embrace what the future holds.”