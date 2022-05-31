The programming team and venue names for the new Central London multi-media entertainment complex Outernet London have been revealed ahead of its official opening this summer.

The complex, located near Tottenham Court Road station, consists of a 2,000-capacity venue and the renovated former 12 Bar Club, which are both set to host events including live music, dance, comedy, immersive theatre and awards shows.

The live events venue has been branded Here at Outernet, while the former 12 Bar has been renamed The Lower Third – a nod to David Bowie who frequented the venue’s Denmark Street area in the 1960s.

Outernet is the first music venue to be built in central London since the 1940s. Denmark Street is also synonymous with musicians such as Elton John, The Rolling Stones and Sex Pistols.

Concert promoter, musician and broadcaster Leo Green joins Here at Outernet as artistic director. Green was previously director of live events at Live Nation, as well as a touring and recording saxophonist, most notably with Van Morrison. He has also worked at London venues The O2 Arena and Ronnie Scott’s and founded BluesFest in 2011.

Green said, “From a venue standpoint, this is the most exciting development that has happened to London’s music, arts and culture scene in a very long time. The team at Outernet Live, that Robert, Karrie and Tristan have put together is tremendously exciting and I can’t wait to welcome all of the UK’s incredible promoters, to both of our venues”.

The venue’s new programming manager Chloe Mitchell joins from her latest role as head of music for the Flat Iron Square district, following the management of the launch of Omeara in 2016. Here at Outernet has also appointed electronic music directors Nicolas Matar and Simon Denby.

The news of the programming team follows the appointment of Green Light Development founders Karrie Goldberg and Robert Butters as operating partners of the venues. They are joined by Tristan Hoffman as COO, having most recently worked on the launch of Lafayette in London’s King’s Cross.

Goldberg said, “We are proud to be a completely independent venue space, open to all promoters and live entertainment operators and we look forward to showing you what the programming team have been busy working on in the coming months.”