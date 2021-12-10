The recently opened immersive media, music and culture district Outernet London hosted the 75th-anniversary event for UNICEF on 8 December, which raised £770,000 for the children’s charity.

The Blue Moon Gala, which featured various actors, musicians and over 200 special guests, was staged within the centrepiece of the West End venue – The Now Building. The building features an immense digital canvas standing four stories high across 2,100sqm of floor to ceiling, 360-degree and 16K screens.

Hosted by UNICEF UK ambassador James Nesbitt, guests heard from UNICEF UK president Olivia Colman and UNICEF Goodwill ambassador David Beckham, along with Tom Hiddleston, and other ambassadors such as Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman, Eddie Izzard and Jemima Khan. The event also included performances by singer Arlo Parks and Duran Duran.

The evening featured a live auction that contributed to the £770,000 total, featuring prize lots from UNICEF UK ambassadors Rita Ora and Charley Boorman, Andy Murray and producer/director Russ Malkin.

The relationship between Outernet and UNICEF will continue into 2022 as the district fully opens with details to be announced in the new year.

Outernet global president and CEO Philip O’Ferrall said, “The work UNICEF do is so vital and to be able to help them mark this anniversary was a huge privilege for everyone at Outernet London. The money raised this evening will help so many children across the world and we would like to thank the team at UNICEF, the fantastic performers and all the UNICEF ambassadors and guests who made the evening such a success.”