Outernet London, the immersive media, music and culture district due to open in central London this winter, has appointed Joe Russell as events director.

Russell will oversee activity across the site, which includes three live performance venues.

Outernet’s main public atrium, The Now Building , will feature a four-storey high, 360-degree, 16k interactive screen surface and will be fully rigged to accommodate staging and production.

Among the three performance venues is a purpose-built, 2,000-capacity, subterranean venue that will be the largest to open in central London since the 1940’s. The site will also house a re-built version of the former 12 Bar Club, with a 500 capacity, while the atrium will be able to accommodate shows with audiences of up to 750.

Russell’s experience includes roles at agencies including Cake Group, Exposure Comms and Momentum Worldwide on brands such as Carling, Reebok, EE and Nokia. He also headed an in-house team at Westfield U.K. developing campaigns on behalf of the brand’s shopping mall assets, as well as third-party brands and organisations. More recently he consulted to various agencies and brands directly, delivering largescale events including Universal Music’s annual Brits after show party, product launches and fashion shows.

Russell said, “I’m excited to be joining Outernet London at such a pivotal moment, as we prepare for launch and beyond with a roster of great live events to look forward to”.

See the March edition of Access for an in-depth look at the development and an interview with Outernet Global CEO Philip O’Ferrall.