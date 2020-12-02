Record industry trade body and BRIT Awards producer the BPI has partnered with Outernet Global, a multi-media and entertainment development in central London that when complete will include a 2,000-capacity live entertainment venue.

The £1billion commercial development of the Denmark Street area, a former mecca for musicians and the music industry dubbed Tin Pan Alley, includes the creation of bars, restaurants, offices, retail outlets and the largest live music venue built in London since the 1940s.

The space, which is due to open in late 2021, will include a public atrium containing a huge digital canvas; a four-story high, 360 degree, 16k screen surface.

The BPI partnership will see Outernet showcase content from BPI-related events including The BRITs, The Classic BRITs and The Hyundai Mercury Prize, as well as from causes supported by the music and creative industries, such as the BRIT School.

The Outernet development will also include The BPI Recording Studio, which the trade organisation said will be a professional quality pro-bono studio made available to grassroots talent from all backgrounds and genres.

As well as the new 2,000-capacity venue, the development will house two smaller venues including a relaunch of the celebrated 150-capacity venue the 12-Bar Club, which operated on Denmark Street until 2015, hosting early shows by acts including Jeff Buckley, Damien Rice and The Libertines.

Outernet Global CEO Philip O’Ferrall said the BPI partnership will provide a platform to support the music industry in a variety of new ways: “Whether that be championing the UK music community and new talent on Denmark Street through the pro-bono studio or presenting elements of major shows like the world famous BRIT Awards on our screens designed for creating iconic cultural moments and brand showcases, we are confident that together we can do great things.”