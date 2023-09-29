The secretary of state for culture, media and sport Lucy Frazer MP has announced that an independent standards body to help fight bullying and harassment in the creative industries will be launched next year.

The film, music, theatre sectors along with all UK broadcasters have committed to supporting the creation of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) to help prevent and tackle bullying and harassment. Frazer said it will be ready to take cases in 2024

The proposed CIISA will initially cover film, television, music and theatre. Frazer said, “Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy a creative career, while feeling safe and working in a professional environment. It’s important that industry comes together to tackle bullying, harassment and discrimination, so Britain’s creative sectors remain some of the best in the world to be a part of.”

CIISA interim CEO Jen Smith said, “CIISA has one clear purpose, to make the creative industries a safer working environment for our talented colleagues who make the film, TV, music and theatre that we all love and enjoy. Leading organisations and industry figures are demonstrating their visible commitment to a safer working environment too, by supporting CIISA and championing us by name. There is overwhelming evidence for the need for CIISA and bringing collective accountability to our sector, and the more quickly others join us, the more quickly we will have an independent body in place to support the whole ecosystem of the creative industries.”

BPI CEO Dr. Jo Twist said, “There is no place for harassment and discrimination in our society or in the creative industries. The BPI is pleased to provide funding to support this next stage in the development of CIISA. We look forward to CIISA involving all parts of the music industry in the coming months.”