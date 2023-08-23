Outernet Venues has chosen Clair Global Integration (CGI) for audio and networking solutions throughout three of its central London spaces.

CGI has worked on three venues in the immersive entertainment district Outernet: HERE at Outernet, a 2,000-capacity space; The Lower Third, a 250-capacity live music venue for smaller acts and DJs; and Forge, a 50-capacity cocktail bar that hosts intimate singer-songwriter acoustic performances.

CGI said each venue required its own custom audio, network, and infrastructure for both independent and collaborative use, with all three utilizing d&b audiotechnik loudspeakers, and HERE marking one of the UK’s first d&b XSL installations.

CGI also designed and installed the wider venue infrastructure which allows Dante audio distribution across all three spaces, with Luminex switches on a site-wide network.

CGI associate director Tom Williams said, “We began by designing a structured cable system throughout the whole building, making it easy to link and access all audio and visual signals from each venue, but with a vision as great and a project as complex as Outernet, the brief was a constantly evolving workflow, as was the scope of events each venue would eventually hold.”

The CGI team was completed by projects manager Jake Miller, installations Manager Jon Hardy, and from group partner Eighth Day Sound, Wayne Hall, and Stuart Wright. They worked closely with the venue’s in-house team, led by COO Tristan Hoffman.

After recording an average daily footfall of over 200,000 guests (as of April 2023), Outernet Venues was placed in the top five visitor attractions in the UK as assessed by The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).