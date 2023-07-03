Clair Global has announced that fellow live touring production support company Sound Image will join the Clair Global Group.

Clair Global said the partnership will enhance both organisations’ live production and systems integration capabilities and will result in a “larger depth and breadth of service and product offerings” for clients.

There are no major changes planned for the continued operation of Sound Image, which is entering its 52nd year in business. All the company’s branding, equipment staff and locations will remain in place.

Sound Image CEO Dave Shadoan, who has led the organisation since the late 1970s, said, “As I looked ahead and considered my next steps, I knew that partnering with Clair Global would further safeguard a sustainable and prosperous future for our employees and our clients. It became clear that Clair was a good fit because of our mutual dedication to fostering meaningful connections in business, coupled with an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer support and service.”

Newly appointed Sound Image president Jesse Adamson said, “Our ability to serve our clients to the utmost extent remains intact, and with the support of the incredible Clair Global network, we have an even greater capacity to exceed their expectations. It’s truly a win-win situation that benefits us all.”

Clair Global president and CEO Troy Clair said, “Sound Image has a solid reputation in both live events and AV integration. We’re thrilled to welcome their exceptional employees to our team and believe their skills and expertise will seamlessly blend with our group, enhancing the value we provide on a global scale.”