HERE and The Lower Third, the entertainment venues part of London’s Outernet District, have been granted an extension to the venues’ licence.

One year since opening, the extension will allow HERE (cap. 2,000) and The Lower Third (350) to remain open and operational until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The venue’s operators said the extension will allow Outernet to develop more programming opportunities, working with a broader base of club promoters and offering more artist/DJ residencies.

HERE and The Lower Third are the only late-night venues in the London district of Soho to have secured a 4am licence.

HERE, the biggest venue to be built in Central London since the 1940s, has sold more than 87,000 tickets across 160 ticketed events for club nights and live gigs, with 22% of fans going to more than one show. The Lower Third has hosted 225 gigs since opening.

HERE sits beneath The Now Building, Europe’s largest digital exhibition space, which features 23,000 sq feet of floor-to-ceiling 16K screens.

Outernet co-founder Karrie Goldberg said, “We will create space for new promoters, for sub-cultures to flourish, so we can welcome even more touring and international artists. It will support diversity and bring more live music back to central London, driving job opportunities in the music and events industries. It’s important to us to give up-and-coming artists a new place to launch their careers, as well as be a platform for global stars – and this licence extension will help us continue doing what we do best.”