Outernet Arts, billed as the largest digital exhibition space in Europe, has opened for the public at the new multi-media entertainment complex Outernet London.

The programme, which will be free and accessible to the public, will take place at Outernet London’s The Now Building. The Soho venue features 2,136sqm of floor to ceiling, 360-degree, 16K screens across four storeys.

The new initiative has been curated by artist Marco Brambilla and will present year-round contemporary art programming.

The inaugural work will be Dotcom Séance, a project by artist Simon Denny which will be on view every Sunday from 16 October – 4 December. This is to be followed by work by artists Brambilla and Daniel Birnbaum.

Outernet Global CEO Philip O’Ferrall said, “There is no other space like Outernet London in the world and Outernet Arts will be like no other arts programme. We are incredibly privileged to be working with Marco to lead and curate Outernet Arts because this kind of free public art is something the UK really needs.”

Brambilla said, “The Outernet Arts programme has at its heart a desire to create an intimacy between the viewer and the artist while presenting work on an unprecedented scale using state-of-the-art technology.”