Mobile ticketing and event discovery service DICE has launched in Germany.

DICE said it will partner with artists, promoters and venues across the country such as Goodlive Artists, Z|ART Agency and Uebel & Gefährlich.

Germany is DICE’s sixth global market, following launches in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and US. The company has opened its new office in Berlin with four senior individuals focusing on venues and promoter partnerships. It will be recruiting more team members over the coming months, with 60 expected to be in place by the end of the year.

There are now more than 350 shows available on the DICE app in Germany, including concerts with Bicep, Little Simz, Years & Years and Marc Rebillet.

DICE founder and CEO Phil Hutcheon said, “I’m so excited about Germany, it’s the home of some of the best artists in the world but most definitely the best fans. DICE is for fans and we invest heavily in making it easy for fans to buy tickets, discover more amazing events and invite their friends. Our mission is to get people out more and I’m proud that DICE is partnering with the brilliant Goodlive Artists and Z|ART from launch.

“People have asked for years what would it be like if everyone lived their lives digitally. Well, with the pandemic, we just experienced it and it’s not good. Life is about creating memories and nothing beats the energy you get from a live show. We make it easy to get people away from screens and into shows.”

The company also recently expanded its senior leadership team across Europe, with Antony Jackson (head of expansion, Europe), Falko Mortiboys (VP fan experience), Ali McCloud (VP partner relations) and Leon Sherman (head of artist partnerships, UK and Europe).