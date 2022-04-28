Mobile ticketing and event discovery service DICE has bolstered its senior leadership team with four appointments.

Following its recent rebrand, the company has appointed Falko Mortiboys (VP fan experience), Ali McCloud (VP partner relations), Antony Jackson (head of expansion, Europe) and Leon Sherman (head of artist partnerships, UK and Europe).

Mortiboys (pictured top left), who was previously director of data insights and CRM at Manchester United F.C, will aim to expand DICE’s user experience globally, using research, data and insights to grow the platform’s fan community. He will be based in London.

McCloud (top right), based in New York, will work on growing the company’s network of venues, promoters and artists, with a focus on building long-term relationships with strategic live entertainment partners across the world. McCloud has held senior positions at several ticketing companies such as Eventbrite, Ticketfly and Ticketmaster.

Jackson (bottom left) will be responsible for driving the company’s presence in European markets as well as helping DICE break into new cities and countries. He joins from San Francisco-based micro-mobility company Spin. Prior to that, he was responsible for growing and expanding Deliveroo’s virtual brands concept globally.

With over 10 years’ experience in the music and media industry, Sherman (bottom right) joins DICE from SoundCloud where he was global editorial director. Prior to that he was the head of marketing at global media and festival organisation AFROPUNK. He was also a promoter and campaigns manager at Metropolis Music.

DICE CEO and founder Phil Hutcheon said, “I’m very grateful to be working with such talented people at DICE and we spend a lot of time making sure we hire the right people. Ali, Antony, Falko and Leon are great leaders who I’m confident will play an integral role in supercharging the growth of our platform.”