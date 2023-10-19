Independent music ticketing platform DICE has launched in Toronto, marking its debut in Canada and furthering its expansion across North America.

The launch comes with the announcement of deals with partners including Toronto’s largest independent concert promoter Collective Concerts, which has worked with artists including Mitski, Fleet Foxes and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

DICE has also partnered with Canadian brands including Transmit Presents, The Garrison, Baby G, Not Dead Yet, Soluna, Prepare the Ground and South Paw.

DICE has announced Dave Lock, director of venue and promoter partnerships, as its first Canadian hire. Lock has more than 15 years of experience working in the music industry in Toronto.

DICE first arrived in North America in 2019, scaling into key markets across the US including New York City and Los Angeles.

In August, DICE raised a $65M funding round led by MUSIC. The company’s latest expansion follows Scotland, Liverpool, and Miami, in addition to deals with venues such as Alexandra Palace.

“Toronto is the perfect stage for DICE’s Canadian debut,” said DICE president Russ Tannen. “With our new partners, we can bring fans in Canada the shows they love with an easy, innovative, and transparent ticketing experience that was designed for them.”