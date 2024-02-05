FC Barcelona has become the first sports club to sign an agreement with the Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing (FEAT) – the pan-European campaign against unauthorised ticket resale.

The club joins other events industry companies in its mission for a Europe-wide ban on event ticket resale above face value.

The agreement was signed at a meeting in the office of FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who was joined by Juli Guiu, vice-president of the FC Barcelona marketing area, and Neo Sala, founding director and founder and CEO of Doctor Music.

The football club has begun implementing a series of measures to combat unauthorised ticket resale, including personalised tickets and a tracking system to prevent misuse.

So far, FEAT has helped to secure key provisions in EU law to regulate resale platforms such as the pivotal Digital Services Act, and its publication of two guides on best practices to avoid unauthorised ticket resale. Last year also saw FEAT launch its ‘Make Tickets Fair!’ campaign to the live events sector.

FEAT founding director Neo Sala said, “We’re delighted to bring FC Barcelona, our first non-music member, on board to continue our fight against unethical ticket resale. This strengthens our voice, building a united front on the issue across entertainment and live events.

“In this way, FC Barcelona becoming FEAT’s first sports member, Barcelona will now become FEAT’s official home city, and will host its Annual General Meeting there every year”.