Ticketing and live event discovery platform DICE has been named the primary ticketing partner for Alexandra Palace – its biggest venue partner in the UK to date.

The independent venue, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, delivers events for capacities ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 across its Theatre, West Hall, Great Hall and Alexandra Park.

As well as live music – which this year includes shows from Jessie Ware, The National, McFly, Fatboy Slim and a summer series of outdoor events featuring Kaleidoscope Festival (cap. 11,000) headlined by Hot Chip – DICE will be the main ticketing provider for Ally Pally’s community events, such as November’s annual Fireworks Festival and Creative Learning programme. DICE will also support ticketing of exhibitions and sports events at the Palace.

Ally Pally said joining forces with DICE as its primary ticketing partner forms part of its wider plans to expand its programme of events and community activities in the future.

Alexandra Palace commercial director Lucy Fenner said, “Our events programme at the Palace has grown significantly in recent times, now attracting a million visitors a year, with every £1 we make going back into supporting our community projects and charitable objectives.”

Alexandra Palace CEO Emma Dagnes added, “As a charity and an independent venue, we want to provide truly amazing experiences to millions of people every year, whether that’s through hosting household names on our biggest stages, or via our extensive range of community events. DICE’s ethos and fan-first approach feels a great fit for this, and we are looking forward to working together as we continue to grow our cultural and entertainment programmes here at the Palace.”