London-based music discovery and events ticketing platform DICE has acquired dance and electronic music live event streaming platform Boiler Room.

DICE said the two platforms will work together to enhance Boiler Room’s offering and drive additional revenue to artists, rights holders, collectives, festivals and clubs.

Boiler Room, which broadcasts concerts and festivals, has an archive of more than 8,000 performances by approximately 5,000 artists across 200 cities.

The deal has led to the formation of a new Boiler Room board, consisting of the Association For Electronic Music’s Terry Weerasinghe, Boiler Room founder Blaise Bellville, MUBI’s Ibtisam Omer and DICE CEO Phil Hutcheon.

Hutcheon said, “Blaise and I have been discussing for over a year how to support artists better and the more we spoke, the more excited we were to work together. The combination of Boiler Room with the distribution and technology of DICE creates substantial opportunities in a sustainable, transparent and fair model.”

Belville said, “My experience when talking to Phil was inspiring and he immediately recognised how important Boiler Room is, and how much potential we have. I believe deeply that the best way for Boiler Room to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future – we play to our strengths and they to theirs. DICE’s belief in ‘powering’ us but allowing Boiler Room to remain our own independent entity, all of this will enable us to move into a new era and be the best version of ourselves.”